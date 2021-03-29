Advertisement

Teen killed in Sunday night shooting in west Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have opened an investigation for a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Brussels Street near West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday night.

Police say 14-year-old Royce Chatman was shot at least once and died at the scene just before 11 p.m. According to the coroner’s office, his death was ruled a homicide but toxicology studies are pending.

According to TPS, Chatman was a freshman at Start High School.

Neighbors told 13abc that they heard at least four gunshots in the area when it happened.

Police could not confirm if any suspects have been taken into custody.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

