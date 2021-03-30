Series of fires in the same Toledo neighborhood deemed suspicious

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking the public for information related to a series of fires in Toledo this week.

Three fires near North Erie Street and Columbus Street in Toledo have been deemed suspicious by investigators, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home on North Erie street was deemed suspicious by TFRD. It follows two fires in the same neighborhood on Monday, one of which happened at the house next door. That building was also vacant at the time of the fire and was later torn down.

“Obviously we’re concerned about two fires in close proximity to each other as well as a third fire that happened yesterday, again, suspicious, all within this neighborhood,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, Public Information Officer with TFRD.

There was a separate fire just a few doors down on the 300 block of Columbus Street on Monday, also considered suspicious in nature by fire investigators.

Rahe said there a number of possible motivations for a possible arsonist.

“Insurance is one of them, also blight in the area, the thrill of it,” said Rahe. “Whatever motivates it, the dangers of this is the community and the structures around it, the individuals who live in these neighborhoods, as well as the firefighters responding.”

A firefighter was endangered while responding to a fire just yesterday.

“We actually had a mayday where a firefighter went through the floor. He was able to get out under his own power with a ladder and went down into the basement. Thankfully he wasn’t injured but there are times that’s not the case.”

TFRD is asking anyone with information about any of these fires to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. The fire department continues to investigate these incidents.

