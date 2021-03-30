BGSU hosts mass vaccination clinic for students, staff and community

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week marks the first round of mass vaccination clinics hosted by Bowling Green State University. The school is teaming up with the Wood County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty, staff, and area community members.

The first clinics are Tuesday and Wednesday inside the Perry Field House on campus. Thousands of vaccines are expected to be administered. BGSU Chief Health Officer, Ben Batey says the first round of appointments filled up in less than two hours.

Those receiving a vaccine this week will return on April 20-21 to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Similar to COVID-19 testing availability early on in the global pandemic, we recognize the number of vaccines coming to Wood County may be less than the demand,” said Batey. “We will continue to plan for additional clinics as vaccine supplies increase and encourage those interested in receiving the vaccine to explore all opportunities and vaccination locations.”

For a full list of vaccination locations in Wood County, please visit the Wood County Health Department website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.