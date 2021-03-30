Advertisement

BGSU hosts mass vaccination clinic for students, staff and community

The university is teaming up with the Wood County Health Department to vaccinate thousands
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week marks the first round of mass vaccination clinics hosted by Bowling Green State University. The school is teaming up with the Wood County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty, staff, and area community members.

The first clinics are Tuesday and Wednesday inside the Perry Field House on campus. Thousands of vaccines are expected to be administered. BGSU Chief Health Officer, Ben Batey says the first round of appointments filled up in less than two hours.

Those receiving a vaccine this week will return on April 20-21 to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Similar to COVID-19 testing availability early on in the global pandemic, we recognize the number of vaccines coming to Wood County may be less than the demand,” said Batey. “We will continue to plan for additional clinics as vaccine supplies increase and encourage those interested in receiving the vaccine to explore all opportunities and vaccination locations.”

For a full list of vaccination locations in Wood County, please visit the Wood County Health Department website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Calls to cessation hotlines are down.
Pandemic Smoking: cigarette sales up, calls to quit down
The non profit organization expects to serve 8,000 health meals a day
Connecting Kids to Meals prepares for record-breaking summer
Toledo council wants prairie on Anthony Wayne Trail well kept
Toledo council wants prairie on Anthony Wayne Trail well kept