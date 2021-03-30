BGSU tackles complexities of immigration with new exhibit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Bowling Green State University is tackling an important and complex issue head-on in their “Tunnel of Oppression” exhibit: Immigration. The exhibit goes beyond the scroll of online articles and the struggle to legally belong.

The Tunnel of Oppression opened to the public on Tuesday and is a museum-like experience where participants can walk through a mock “airport” and read about the stories of immigrants far and wide, their struggles to legal citizenship, and the complexities of issues like the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) legislation which affects students at BGSU.

“A really key part of the Tunnel of Oppression this year is we have several vignettes of different stories of immigrants throughout the United States, both successes and tragedies within the United States, and to really also demonstrate that immigration isn’t just a Latino issue,” says Joshua Maxwell, Associate Director of Housing at BGSU. “It does very much affect the Latino community, but it also affects our Black community and several races and ethnicities.”

The interactive experience includes QR codes for user engagement and a simulated flight to hear real-life stories from young immigrants, putting a face to a national concern.

“When people talk about, ‘Why don’t people just immigrate the legal way?’ I want them to understand just how complex the legal avenues to immigration are, and some of the complex dynamics that some of our own students are today,” says Maxwell. “For example, we have students in this state who are undocumented but never chose to come to the United States. They came as infants, but what’s their pathway to citizenship? This is where you get into things like the DACA legislation.”

The exhibit explores the issues of power, privilege, diversity, and inclusion and is free and open to the public from 8:30 AM - 4:30 AM. It runs through Friday.

