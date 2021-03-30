Columbia Gas workers help Point Place woman burned in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Columbia Gas of Ohio employees spend everyday working in the communities we call home. In February, a group of Columbia Gas workers were finishing a job in Point Place when a woman came running out of her house, screaming for help.

The employees Mark Bihn, Shane Wilson, Mike Campbell, Brad Betz and Dan Emptage, immediately jumped into action to help. One worker grabbed a fire extinguisher from his truck and ran to the house to put out the fire, another called 9-1-1 while the rest of the employees grabbed a medical kit and got to work.

Bihn works for Columbia Gas and is also a local firefighter. He believes oil got too hot on the stove and she got burned. The woman had multiple serious injuries on her hand, arm and face. The Columbia Gas employees tried to calm her down and gave her immediate medical attention before the firefighters and paramedics arrived.

All of the men agree they were just in the right place at the right time and say helping others is part of the company motto, a message they were happy to fulfill while on the job. That’s why these men are the 13abc First Responders of the Week.

