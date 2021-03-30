Advertisement

Columbia Gas workers help Point Place woman burned in fire

The employees helped give aid to the woman before first responders arrived
By Christina Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Columbia Gas of Ohio employees spend everyday working in the communities we call home. In February, a group of Columbia Gas workers were finishing a job in Point Place when a woman came running out of her house, screaming for help.

The employees Mark Bihn, Shane Wilson, Mike Campbell, Brad Betz and Dan Emptage, immediately jumped into action to help. One worker grabbed a fire extinguisher from his truck and ran to the house to put out the fire, another called 9-1-1 while the rest of the employees grabbed a medical kit and got to work.

Bihn works for Columbia Gas and is also a local firefighter. He believes oil got too hot on the stove and she got burned. The woman had multiple serious injuries on her hand, arm and face. The Columbia Gas employees tried to calm her down and gave her immediate medical attention before the firefighters and paramedics arrived.

All of the men agree they were just in the right place at the right time and say helping others is part of the company motto, a message they were happy to fulfill while on the job. That’s why these men are the 13abc First Responders of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

First Responder of the Week: Adam Pickard
Pickard giving back to school where he once roamed the halls
First Responder of the Week: Adam Pickard
First Responder of the Week: Adam Pickard
Josh Nutter has been named our First Responder of the Week
Local man helps save a life while he’s working on a water leak in Northwood
Meet Josh Nutter
First Responder of the Week: March 15