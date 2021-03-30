Advertisement

Connecting Kids to Meals prepares for record-breaking summer

The non-profit organization expects to serve 8,000 health meals a day
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Connecting Kids to Meals is gearing up for summer.

As part of the Summer Meal Program, they partner with summer locations where kids gather in order to serve those meals.

“We’ve got about 60,000 kids that qualify for free or reduced meals at school, not every kid requires a meal, or are living in deep poverty, but you can bet your bottom dollar half of them need our help,” Wendi Huntley, president of Connecting Kids to Meals, said.

Partner locations include schools, libraries, parks, pools, churches and community centers.

Last summer, CKM partnered with 145 sites and provided more than 7,500 nutritionally balanced meals each day.

This year they expect to serve 8,000 meals a day.

“We just want to be there to let kids know that they can get meals, no questions asked, no ID required. They can get those meals from our sites,” Huntley said.

Connecting Kids to Meals is taking applications for partner sites.

The deadline is April 15th.

To volunteer or donate visit https://connectingkidstomeals.org/

