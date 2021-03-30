Toledo leaders work to boost retail development downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a lot of new development in downtown Toledo right now. As we’ve reported, hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in projects along Summit Street. The convention center renovation, Fort Industry Square, and the renovation of the old Park Inn are among the projects. But smaller projects that include retail space and offices are also starting to pop up.

The 900-block of Madison is being re-invented. It’s called Library Square. Once vacant space is being turned into a bustling city block that houses everything from an industrial contractor to a bridal boutique.

Brooke Snider is moving her Forevermore Bridal Shop here from Northwood. She plans to more than double her inventory and hire several new employees before they open in June.

“We’re going from 1,000 square feet to about 3,000 square feet, and one changing room to 2-3 changing rooms,” says Snider. “I travel to New York and Chicago for work, and I want to bring some of that here. I love the feel of downtown Toledo and I really think this is the perfect place for my expanding business to be.”

Next door to the bridal shop is the new home of industrial contractor, BMWC Constructors. The company moved here from its former office on Manhattan Boulevard.

“We made the decision to move downtown to be closer to the action,” explains Suzette Rushing, office and marketing coordinator for BMWC. “It’s a great space. We can all walk to lunch and meet up with friends. It’s so nice to see Toledo coming back to what I remember as a child, back to its heyday.

City leaders say this block is a great example of a new trend in downtown redevelopment. It’s about more than entertainment.

“Any healthy neighborhood has goods and services close by, and we are starting to see more and more of that downtown,” says Sandy Spang, Commissioner of Business Services for the City of Toledo. “Everything from doggy daycare and gyms to retail space.”

The hope is that projects like this will inspire other businesses to consider a move downtown. And this kind of work has earned the city national recognition.

“We were named the number one mid-sized city by site selection magazine for 2020 for economic development,” explains Spang, who says the best part of the downtown renaissance is being able to witness the results of seeds planted long ago.

“I remember downtown from childhood as an exciting place, and to be able to see it being redeveloped and people are able to grow their dreams here again, it is so gratifying,” she says. “It’s also a lot of fun to be part of it.”

The City of Toledo has a number of programs to help business both large and small set up shop in downtown. Call the Economic Development Office at (419) 245-1614.

