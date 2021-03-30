Advertisement

IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning Tuesday about a phishing scam targeting students and staff at educational institutions who have an .edu email address.

The IRS said it has received complaints about the scam aimed at students at both public and private, for-profit and non-profit institutions.

The fraudulent emails display the IRS logo and use various subject lines, such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” The emails ask people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. The phishing website then requests people provide personal information, such as their name, date of birth and Social Security number.

People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS.

The IRS said taxpayers who believe they may have provided identity thieves with their information should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN. An IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name.

Taxpayers who attempt to e-file their tax return and find it rejected because a return with their social security number already has been filed should file an Identity Theft Affidavit reporting themselves as a possible identity theft victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

Colt McLain, 3, needed surgery after he swallowed a battery out of an electronic drawing pad....
Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery
Batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body. Parents are urged to call...
Boy, 3, needed surgery after swallowing battery from electronic pad
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after Fla. boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot
The suspect was arrested days after police say the 12-year-old victim was sexually assaulted...
GRAPHIC: Fla. boy, 12, left for dead after being sexually assaulted, shot; suspect arrested