Local shelter hosting kitten shower

(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local shelter is holding a Kitten Shower to collect supplies for an influx of kittens it’s helping.

The Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter is hosting the shower on Saturday, April 3 in the shelter’s parking lot from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come springtime, area shelters see an increase in the number of kittens coming in, according to Sara Baker, the shelter’s director.

“Many kittens are found abandoned and need significant care to help them survive,” Baker said. “Last year we rescued 447 kittens and their moms. These kittens are then fully vetted and made available for adoption.”

Those who stop by can view the kittens in the nursery, play games and even visit a photo station. The event will also have a food truck available.

The free event is open to the general public and attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

The shelter depends on donations from the community as it does not receive any government funding. It has a wishlist you can view here. For more information, visit the Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter’s website.

