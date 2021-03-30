Man accused of hate crime at Michigan state park pleads guilty

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan man facing federal hate crime charges entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday and will be sentenced later this year.

Lee Mouat is accused of attacking a teenager with a bike lock and metal chain at Sterling State Park in June 2020. Investigators said Mouat was intoxicated and screamed racial slurs at Devin Freelon, 18.

The assault left Freelon with missing teeth and severe injuries to his face.

Mouat will be sentenced on June 24.

