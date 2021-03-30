Man arrested in Monday night stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a man in the face.

36-year-old Kenneth Durely was arrested and charged with felonious assault after 57-year-old John Vickers was found with a laceration under his eye. Vickers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Toledo police were called to reports of a person stabbed outside the Cherry Street Mission Monday night. When authorities found Vickers, a description of the suspect was broadcast over police scanners. Investigators then found Durley at Adams and 14th Street.

Once in custody, Durley began banging his head in the backseat of the police car, according to police reports. Toledo Fire and Rescue took him to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

Toledo police continue to investigate the incident.

