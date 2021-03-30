Advertisement

March 30th Weather Forecast

Warm & Windy Today, Rain Tonight, Much Colder Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and windy today with highs in the low 70s. Light rain is likely overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be much colder with highs in the upper 40s. A few morning flurries are possible on Thursday with temperatures in the 30s all day. Friday will be sunny with a high in the upper 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 60s. Easter Sunday into early next week will be back into the low 70s

Latest News

