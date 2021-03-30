Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business

CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at a recycling center in Sandusky County has shut down multiple roads on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are battling a fire at Keegan Enterprises on State Route 101, which is closed near the business.

According to Sandusky County dispatch, there are multiple road closures around the area.

Crews responded just before 10 a.m., to multiple trailers fully engulfed in flames on the property.

The same business caught fire in October. That fire is still under investigation.

Officials tell 13abc the Fire Marshall was already at the scene of Tuesday’s fire, as 130 firefighters from over 20 departments in Sandusky, Erie, and Seneca County worked to put out the hot spots.

No one was hurt, but at least one trailer on the property has been declared a total loss.

The brutal wind in the area was still driving flames into the road and nearby fields, which took the teamwork of all the first responders to put out.

The fire is still under investigation. Last fall, officials say it took over 27 hours battling the flames.

