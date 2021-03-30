Pandemic Smoking: cigarette sales up, calls to quit down

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Doctors say that smoking increases risk of complications due to COVID-19. So it seems like now it’s more important than ever to quit, but the numbers are not going down.

During the pandemic, a lot of people have been feeling stressed, and all that anxiety has more people lighting up.

“It makes me tired and weak. Tired and weak, dizzy, angry sometimes,” says Tonika Barner.

Barner quit smoking a while ago, but then 2020 happened and she slid back into the old habit. Now she’s struggling to get back on track.

“I want my health. I want my life back. I just want to heal and get that comfort again within my body,” Barner said.

According to the North American Quitline Consortium, which runs Ohio’s quit line, 1-800-Quit-Now, cigarette sales have been declining by 4-5% per year since 2015. However, in the first few months of 2020, they actually rose 1%. Meanwhile, calls to Ohio’s quit line are down 26.5% in 2020 compared to 2019.

It’s the same story locally at ProMedica’s smoking cessation program. Visits are down over the last year.

“A lot of times, people smoke because they’re sad or they’re bored, or because of stress and anxiety, and of course that’s all going on right now. They’re stuck at home and there’s nothing else to do,” says ProMedica’s smoking cessation specialist, Cheryl Horn.

But smoking increases risk of COVID complications, so Horn says the time to toss the tobacco is now.

“Get some help. Call the Ohio quit line. They’ll actually mail medications straight to your house so you don’t even have to go to a store,” says Horn.

That hotline number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW. You can learn more about ProMedica’s smoking cessation program on their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.