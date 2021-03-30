Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom posted a video to Facebook of her ceiling falling in on her 18-year-old daughter, and she says it’s from an issue ignored by her landlord.

Geneva Tuggle said the part of the ceiling caved in from a crack in the wall. Tuggle said her daughter was sleeping in bed with her cousin when it happened.

“Both of them had to go to the hospital,” Tuggle said. “Both of them had knots in the middle of their head, and one had a little scrape by their eye.”

Tuggle said the collapse left an 8-foot hole in the ceiling and debris all over the room.

She moved into the house on Lincoln Ave. last May and claimed several complaints to the landlord about cracks in the ceiling have gone ignored.

Tuggle is also worried about mold spreading in her home. After it rained Saturday, she said there was water coming into the home and holes forming.

13abc reached out to the landlord for comment, but our phone calls went unanswered.

“This is the same problem from last year in May when I asked her to address it,” Tuggle said. “Because it’s the same crack at the bottom of the steps, all the way through the top, through the hallway, and to my daughter’s room.”

Tuggle said maintenance has boarded up the hole, but now there are more cracks in the ceiling, making her worried it will all happen again.

“It shouldn’t take for a roof to collapse for someone to come out here,” Tuggle said. “I call and all they say is they can’t come out here because of COVID.”

