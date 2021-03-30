Advertisement

Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom posted a video to Facebook of her ceiling falling in on her 18-year-old daughter, and she says it’s from an issue ignored by her landlord.

Geneva Tuggle said the part of the ceiling caved in from a crack in the wall. Tuggle said her daughter was sleeping in bed with her cousin when it happened.

“Both of them had to go to the hospital,” Tuggle said. “Both of them had knots in the middle of their head, and one had a little scrape by their eye.”

Tuggle said the collapse left an 8-foot hole in the ceiling and debris all over the room.

She moved into the house on Lincoln Ave. last May and claimed several complaints to the landlord about cracks in the ceiling have gone ignored.

Tuggle is also worried about mold spreading in her home. After it rained Saturday, she said there was water coming into the home and holes forming.

13abc reached out to the landlord for comment, but our phone calls went unanswered.

“This is the same problem from last year in May when I asked her to address it,” Tuggle said. “Because it’s the same crack at the bottom of the steps, all the way through the top, through the hallway, and to my daughter’s room.”

Tuggle said maintenance has boarded up the hole, but now there are more cracks in the ceiling, making her worried it will all happen again.

“It shouldn’t take for a roof to collapse for someone to come out here,” Tuggle said. “I call and all they say is they can’t come out here because of COVID.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Calls to cessation hotlines are down.
Pandemic Smoking: cigarette sales up, calls to quit down
The non profit organization expects to serve 8,000 health meals a day
Connecting Kids to Meals prepares for record-breaking summer
Toledo council wants prairie on Anthony Wayne Trail well kept
Toledo council wants prairie on Anthony Wayne Trail well kept