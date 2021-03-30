Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor argued that a judge should deny a release request by a Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the internet horror character Slender Man because she remains a danger to others.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier earlier this month asked a Waukesha County judge to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, where she was sentenced in 2017 to spend 25 years.

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne argues in response to the request that Weier cannot be safely released.

The judge has scheduled a hearing June 11.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of Payton Leutner when the girls were 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

Colt McLain, 3, needed surgery after he swallowed a battery out of an electronic drawing pad....
Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery
Batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body. Parents are urged to call...
Boy, 3, needed surgery after swallowing battery from electronic pad
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after Fla. boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot
The suspect was arrested days after police say the 12-year-old victim was sexually assaulted...
GRAPHIC: Fla. boy, 12, left for dead after being sexually assaulted, shot; suspect arrested