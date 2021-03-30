Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

Colt McLain, 3, needed surgery after he swallowed a battery out of an electronic drawing pad....
Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery
Batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body. Parents are urged to call...
Boy, 3, needed surgery after swallowing battery from electronic pad
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after Fla. boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot
The suspect was arrested days after police say the 12-year-old victim was sexually assaulted...
GRAPHIC: Fla. boy, 12, left for dead after being sexually assaulted, shot; suspect arrested