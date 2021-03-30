Toledo-area McDonald’s locations looking to hire hundreds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire about 500 new employees in the Toledo area.

It’s part of an effort to hire more than 5,000 employees statewide. The company boasts the opportunity as a way to build a career or learn transferable skills.

“As small business owners and dedicated members of our communities, we are proud to provide a wide range of jobs with great potential for growth,” said Luke Humbard, McDonald’s Owner/Operator in Toledo. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants offer customer service and leadership training, with the flexibility many require in this ever-changing environment.”

Those interested in applying can visit the company’s website to find a nearby location.

