Two local water projects receive state funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local projects are receiving low-interest loans and grants from the Ohio Water Development Authority. The OWDA awarded $11.9 million to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements

In March, the Northwestern Water & Sewer District in Wood County is receiving $731,235.36 for construction of 1,100 feet of force main, rehabilitation of three pump stations in Cygent, and installation of a flow meter at a pump station in Jerry City. The load is at 1.18% for 20 years.

Sylvania is receiving $666,500 for the rehabilitation of 4,200 feet of sanitary sewer ranging in size from 24-inch diameter to 42-inch diameter using cured-in-place pipelining to reduce inflow and infiltration. The loan is at 1.68% for 20 years.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.