Advertisement

Two local water projects receive state funding

Two local communities received loans for water projects.
Two local communities received loans for water projects.(Central Community College- Hastings)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local projects are receiving low-interest loans and grants from the Ohio Water Development Authority. The OWDA awarded $11.9 million to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements

In March, the Northwestern Water & Sewer District in Wood County is receiving $731,235.36 for construction of 1,100 feet of force main, rehabilitation of three pump stations in Cygent, and installation of a flow meter at a pump station in Jerry City. The load is at 1.18% for 20 years.

Sylvania is receiving $666,500 for the rehabilitation of 4,200 feet of sanitary sewer ranging in size from 24-inch diameter to 42-inch diameter using cured-in-place pipelining to reduce inflow and infiltration. The loan is at 1.68% for 20 years.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
According to the Toledo Police, 46-year-old Carrie Jensen shoved and punched an ER nurse,...
Toledo woman breaks ER nurse’s nose, bites another

Latest News

Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
Fire forces guests out of Findlay hotel
A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire at hotel in Findlay
Calls to cessation hotlines are down.
Pandemic Smoking: cigarette sales up, calls to quit down
The non profit organization expects to serve 8,000 health meals a day
Connecting Kids to Meals prepares for record-breaking summer
Toledo council wants prairie on Anthony Wayne Trail well kept
Toledo council wants prairie on Anthony Wayne Trail well kept