3/31/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Plan on a chilly Thursday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TONIGHT: Cold, dry to the west, snow showers to the east with up to 1″ of snow possible in Ottawa, Erie, Huron, Sandusky and Seneca Counties. Lows in the mid 20s, wind chills in the teens. THURSDAY: Cold and breezy, early AM snow showers in the east ending quickly, dry the rest of the day, highs only in the upper 30s, wind chills in the 20s. FRIDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the upper 40s.

