Eviction moratorium will end on Thursday

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Renters will once again face the prospect of eviction after the CDC’s eviction moratorium effectively expires on April 1.

The CDC had extended the moratorium on evictions through June 30, but the 6th Circuit United States Court of Appeals invalidated the CDC’s extension.

The 6th Circuit’s decision ends the seven-month CDC order barring certain evictions. This moratorium shielded renters from eviction if they earned less than $99,000 and also had lost income during the pandemic and were further likely to become homeless if evicted.

In Toledo, if a landlord wishes to proceed with an eviction that was previously stayed, they must file a “Notice to Proceed with Eviction” with the Toledo Municipal Housing Court. A notice can be filed in person in the civil department of Toledo Municipal Court or online through the court e-file system at no charge.

If not already purchased, the landlord will need to purchase a writ. If a writ has already been purchased, the Civil Bailiff’s Office will contact the landlord to schedule the eviction.

Tenants are encouraged to check Resources for Tenants (toledohousingcourt.org) for more information regarding their rights and responsibilities.

