Judge grants attorney named in City Council bribery case request to receive end of life care in Atlanta

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo attorney involved in the bribery case against four suspended Toledo City Council members has received permission to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to be with his daughter while he is in hospice care.

According to a Motion to Travel filed in U.S. District Court, attorney Keith Mitchell “is not doing well” and is currently in hospice care. His only child, an adult daughter lives in Atlanta, and Mitchell is requesting permission to be with her while he receives end-of-life care.

A federal affidavit said the FBI began investigating four members of Toledo City Council -- Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Tyrone Riley -- for allegedly accepting or soliciting bribes in exchange for votes.

Mitchell is accused of soliciting and accepting bribe payments on Harper’s behalf.

