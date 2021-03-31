Advertisement

Judge grants attorney named in City Council bribery case request to receive end of life care in Atlanta

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo attorney involved in the bribery case against four suspended Toledo City Council members has received permission to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to be with his daughter while he is in hospice care.

According to a Motion to Travel filed in U.S. District Court, attorney Keith Mitchell “is not doing well” and is currently in hospice care. His only child, an adult daughter lives in Atlanta, and Mitchell is requesting permission to be with her while he receives end-of-life care.

A federal affidavit said the FBI began investigating four members of Toledo City Council -- Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Tyrone Riley -- for allegedly accepting or soliciting bribes in exchange for votes.

Mitchell is accused of soliciting and accepting bribe payments on Harper’s behalf.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay on March 30, 2021 caused extensive damage.
Major fire cause extensive damage at Findlay hotel
TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Toledo firefighters battle massive blaze at Southwyck apartment complex
Part of ceiling caves in on Toledo home
Part of home’s ceiling collapses on Toledo teen
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Keegan Enterprises, a recycling services...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at Sandusky Co. recycling business
A second VOC has been identified in Lucas County.
New COVID variant of concern identified in Lucas County

Latest News

Firefighters give update on blaze at Tanglewood Apartments
Firefighters give update on blaze at Tanglewood Apartments
Library leaders say the construction project would double their current space and provide more...
Findlay Hancock County Public Library officials propose $17.7 million dollar renovation project
Vaccines
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe and effective for teens
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Body of woman struck by a train identified as BGSU student
COVID evictions to resume locally
COVID evictions to resume locally