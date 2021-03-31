Beloved MSP trooper dies after battling COVID-19

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Friends and coworkers of Michigan State Trooper Herman Brown said he was a dedicated and reliable trooper. They all said his end of watch came too soon at the hands of COVID-19.

Brown, a 28-year veteran, died Monday from complications after contracting COVID.

“Our post is hurting,” Sgt. Sharon McDonald with the MSP Monroe Post said. “This is a huge loss for us, personally, professionally, and for this community. He was just a big teddy bear, gave great hugs, and would just make you feel special talking to him.

“He was known for his deep belly laugh and his contagious smile.”

McDonald said she worked with Brown for her entire career.

“I always joked with him that he had more time and service than our entire squad combined,” McDonald said. “Just by that nature, he was a father figure to a lot of us and a mentor.”

Brown worked in Monroe and Lenawee counties. He was beloved by the community and adored by many -- even those he had pulled over.

“We joked that if Trooper Brown is getting out of the car, you’re getting a ticket,” McDonald said. “But he would laugh and joke, and that’s what a lot of people will remember him by.”

It’s clear that Trooper Brown was passionate about his job.

“He lived every day like a holiday and worked more than any other trooper here,” McDonald said.

Friends say Brown was a peacemaker and a protector who loved his job, his family, and the community he served.

Trooper brown’s patrol car is still parked where he left it -- untouched inside -- and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post said they are looking into ways to honor his legacy.

