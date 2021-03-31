Body of woman struck by a train identified as BGSU student

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a woman found along train tracks in Wood County last week has been identified as 29-year-old Anna Kelling from Bowling Green, according to the Wood County Coroner’s Office.

CSX alerted the Wood County sheriff’s office that a train had possibly struck a person last Tuesday at the Long-Judson Road crossing between Potter Road and Range Line Road. Deputies found Kelling’s body on the tracks.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warning system was operational at the time.

Kelling was a student studying social work and a senior secretary in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Bowling Green State University, according to university officials. She was planning to graduate this summer and pursue a Master’s degree.

The university’s president acknowledged this is the third death the BGSU community has suffered in the last month in a message to staff and students.

“During these challenging and sorrowful times, we need to be there for one another,” the message from President Rodney Rogers read. “Our students can connect directly with counselors, who are available both remotely and in-person, to help them cope.”

Mason Rowell was a Mathematics major at BGSU who died at his home on March 3. Just days later, BGSU student Stone Foltz passed away on March 7 after an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at the PIKE fraternity house.

The message from the university president asked the community to find comfort and inspiration in Kelling’s memory. The memorial services are set for this Saturday at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home and Crematory.

“Those who knew Anna remember her as thoughtful, compassionate, bright and bubbly, and someone who was always involved with such creativity,” the message from Rogers read.

