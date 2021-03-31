Advertisement

Doses of COVID vaccine availalbe Thursday in Fostoria

Doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine will be available Thursday in Fostoria.
Doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine will be available Thursday in Fostoria.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Appointments are available Thursday for doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Fostoria.

The doses will be administered between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Food Pantry Plus of Seneca County building, 4481 N. US 23 in Fostoria. They are available to anyone over the age of 18.

To schedule your appointment, go to www.Gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.  If you don’t have internet access or need assistance, call 419-334-3869 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and ask for the COVID vaccine coordinator.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.  People receiving the first dose will be scheduled for a second dose 28 days from the first vaccine.  This vaccine is free of charge.

