Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued

By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota couple says they are fighting for the life of their 2-year-old daughter.

A pharmaceutical company has discontinued the drug used to treat her genetic disorder. The family said that drug is keeping her alive.

Emma Peterka had fallen behind in her development - losing strength, her ability to move and communicate.

The diagnosis finally came in September: Niemann Pick Type C, a progressive neuro-degenerative disorder with no cure.

“It was absolutely devastating,” said Sara Peterka, Emma’s mother. “There are about 500 known cases in the world. We honestly weren’t sure what Christmas was going to be like because she had been deteriorating so much.”

A leading expert on the disorder at the Mayo Clinic connected the family with a program in Chicago, where they now travel every other week to give their little girl a spinal injection of an experimental treatment.

The drug worked.

“She’s gotten stronger. ... She’s giggling, communicating, making noises. It’s really exciting,” said Mitch Peterka, the girl’s father.

The pharmaceutical company, Mallinckrodt, announced it’ll be discontinuing Emma’s medicine in October. It’s put the Peterkas in a race against the clock.

“Ultimately she will die without this medication,” Mitch Peterka said

In a lengthy statement, Mallinckrodt said there was no clear evidence that the drug worked in their trials - which didn’t include Emma’s program.

The company said in part, “We sincerely wish the outcome had been different. … This decision was difficult as we recognize the critical need for new treatment options for NPC.”

So now the Peterkas fight, along with their doctor in Chicago.

“I can’t promise that we are going to find a way to go past October, but we are going to explore every option,” said Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis of Rush University Medical Group.

The family is raising money to secure drug access past October.

They are also pushing the FDA to approve the medicine through alternative paths.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

