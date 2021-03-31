Findlay tax deadline extended

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Municipal Tax Deadline for Findlay and surrounding communities has been extended until May 17.

In addition to Findlay, individual income tax returns with the City of Findlay in the municipalities of Arlington, Mount Cory, Vanlue, Carey, and Mount Blanchard have been extended.

Payment and completed tax returns can be placed in the secure drive-up box on the east curbed island in the Findlay Municipal Building’s West Crawford St. parking lot F. An additional drop box is located in the vestibule of the municipal’s building’s Dorney Plaza entrance.

Taxpayers who are able to file sooner should do so.

