Lucas County authorities searching for missing teenager

Alyssa Morrow, 14, is a missing runaway teenager in Lucas County.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a missing runaway teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Alyssa Nicole Morrow, 14, is described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighing 162 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and rainbow Vans shoes.

She may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Ohio license plate JBE3107.

If anyone has information on Morrow’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Kozak at 419-213-4923.

