Major fire at hotel in Findlay

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay Tuesday evening has caused extensive damage.

According to the Findlay Fire Department there were no injuries.

The initial call came in just after 6 p.m. with the caller reporting a smell of smoke.

When firefighters arrived at the building, located at the corner of Tiffin and Bright, they found a small fire at the first floor.

While working to put out the blaze, they noticed that the fire had made its way up to the attic.

Guests have had to make arrangements for other accommodations and the Red Cross is coming to help anyone who needs help finding alternative lodging.

