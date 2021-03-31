Major fire at hotel in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Findlay Tuesday evening has caused extensive damage.

According to the Findlay Fire Department there were no injuries.

The initial call came in just after 6 p.m. with the caller reporting a smell of smoke. . Came in as a smell of

When firefighters arrived at the building, located at the corner of Tiffin and Bright, they found a small fire at the first floor.

While working to put out the blaze, they noticed that the fire had made its way up to the attic.

Guests have had to make arrangements for other accommodations and the Red Cross is coming to help anyone who needs help finding alternative lodging.

HOTEL FIRE UPDATE - Findlay fire crews are putting water from two deck guns on this fire at Fairfield Inn & Suites but flames are still shooting from the roof which has caved in on the south side. Northbound lane of Bright is closed. https://t.co/ZJKmsZJTlj pic.twitter.com/fcyI8l8XDw — WFIN News (@WFINradio) March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.