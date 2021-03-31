Advertisement

March 31st Weather Forecast

Much Colder Today & Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be much colder today with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s with some sunshine mid-day and more clouds late afternoon and evening. A lake-effect band of snow is possible in our eastern counties overnight into early Thursday morning, otherwise the rest of the 7-day forecast will be dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The upper 40s return for Friday, low 60s on Saturday, upper 60s on Easter Sunday, and 70s next week.

