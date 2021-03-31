Murdered teen’s grandmother speaks about troubled streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Royce Chatman was just 14-years-old and a freshman at Start High School. His grandmother described him as loving, smart, and funny.But on Sunday, he was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Brussels St. Police have no suspects in the case.

“My grandson was an athlete,” Chatman’s grandmother said. “My grandson was an honor student. He did good in school.”

Police said Chatman was dropped off at a house in the neighborhood. Investigators said he never made it inside.

Chatman was jumping fences trying to get away from his killer. A neighbor found the teen dead in her backyard.

“He did everything right at home,” the victim’s grandmother said. “I don’t know what happened in the streets or if anything did happen to change him, but he was running from something and what it was, I don’t know.”

Chatman’s grandmother said his parents didn’t know he had even left the house Sunday night.

“Outside the home, you don’t know what’s going on outside the home,” Chatman’s grandmother said. “You try to talk to them. You pray on them. You do everything possible to keep your kids safe. Once they leave home, you don’t know what’s going on for real.”

The grandmother now has a message for other teens.

“I just wish everybody would surrender,” she said. “They would go to God. Pray more. Stay off the streets, it’s nothing but a killer out here.”

