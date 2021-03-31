No suspects identified in Wednesday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for an unknown suspect after a Wednesday morning shooting in Toledo.

26-year-old Bacard Juan Clark was shot in the 700 block of Rogan Way just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police reports.

Clark was struck in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Police at the scene were not able to locate a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

