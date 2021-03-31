Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe and effective for teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in children as young as 12 years old.

The company tested dozens of kids.

The company plans to submit the clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration in order to expand the emergency use authorization.

“We know that the variants are probably going to start affecting younger individuals which could include those 12 to 15 and then the ramifications of that they bring that home to maybe parents or other individuals who aren’t vaccinated already and then we perpetuate it,” Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

If approved, they could start vaccinating kids before the next school year.

