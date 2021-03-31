Record number of vaccine doses to be administered in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health providers are set to break a record for the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at the Lucas County Recreation Center in a single-day today with 6,000 scheduled appointments. Last week, the site had set a record of administered vaccines with 5,500 doses.

The increase in vaccine supply comes as the Rec Center was officially designated as one of Ohio’s mass vaccination sites today, assisted by FEMA. It will be operational for “at least” 90 days, according to local health officials. Up to this point, the site was only offering appointments a few days out of the week.

“The difference here is using Johnson and Johnson, the single-dose vaccine, which is again as effective as the other vaccines we have out right now,” said Eric Zgodzinski, the Health Commissioner for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. “The scheduling software we have right now is a little bit different. What we’re trying to do is streamline the process but it’s our first time using it in a mass setting and we’re trying to work out some bugs there.”

He explained the mass vaccination site is offering Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine because it’s the shot being released by the federal government, though Pfizer and Moderna shots may be used in future clinics.

Health officials are also asking for volunteers to assist with various roles at the site. It will be cycling through volunteers in the coming months. Those interested can sign up at the health department’s website.

“Vaccinations are going to be important for us in the coming weeks. We know there are two new variants we’ve been told about in Lucas County, the California and U.K. variant,” said Zgodzinski. “It’s going to be really important for us to combat that by using masks, washing our hands, and getting vaccinated.”

