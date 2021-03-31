Seniors at TSA earn over $5 million in college scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seniors at Toledo School for the Arts are breaking records for the school, despite the obstacles presented by the pandemic.

The senior class has earned over $5 million in college scholarships.

There are 90 seniors in the class of 2021 and those students have been accepted into 72 colleges and universities.

“I am the first in my family to go to college,” said Angelina Sanders, who will be attending the University of Toledo. “My grandparents were immigrants, and my parents met at a restaurant. They were both working there. So this is the most exciting thing that’s happened in all of our lives. I feel so lucky and excited.”

“I committed to Baldwin Wallace,” said senior Trevor Gill Snow. “They offered me close to 25,000 and I applied to 25 different schools.”

“They have taken what has come to them,” said school counselor Carlyn Campbell-Johannes. “They have gone with the waves of things and rolled with the punches. They are really outstanding young people.”

