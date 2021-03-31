Toledo Humane Society investigating disturbing cases of neglect and abuse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cruelty investigators at the Toledo Humane Society are looking for leads in two disturbing cases of alleged animal cruelty. What you’ll see and hear in this story may be upsetting to some of you.

The Toledo Humane Society responds to thousands of cruelty reports every year. Officers are now investigating two unusual, and life-threatening cases. The first case involves a dog that was shot with an arrow.

“As you can imagine, the wound from the arrow was extremely infected,” says Courtney Schroyer, a cruelty officer with THS. “There was a terrible smell, so it was definitely an older injury. It is very concerning that someone would even think to shoot an arrow at a dog.”

The dog was found on Prospect Avenue in Toledo on Monday and taken to the MedVet Toledo emergency clinic by Lucas County Canine Care and Control. He was then transferred to THS. The staff at THS has named him Fletch.

“The arrow went through his right side above his neck,” explains veterinarian Dr. Anna Brown. “It traveled through the front of his chest, and lodged in his left humerus, which is like the upper arm.”

The arrow was surgically removed right away. As you can imagine, it was a complex process.

“We were able to pull the arrow out of the bone and back through the chest and neck,” Dr. Brown tells 13abc. “He now has a drain all the way through the wound. He is on broad-spectrum antibiotics and pain medication.”

Fletch is one of two critical cases at the humane society right now. Schroyer says the other is a dog they’re calling Matthew whose fur is so matted it caused injuries. The matting was so severe on his left hind leg, that it actually cut into the skin and went through muscle to the bone. And just like Fletch, Dr. Brown says Matthew’s injury was seriously infected.

“The amount of time it took to get like this is a long time,” she says. “It’s hard to believe that someone looked at him like that, and didn’t do anything to help.”

Dr. Brown says there is also another critical health concern for Matthew right now: he is emaciated.

In spite of all they’ve been through, both these dogs have a good shot at happy and healthy lives. That’s thanks to the Toledo Humane Society staff, the people who support the work of the shelter, and the Good Samaritans who called for help.

“Those are the people who really save the day. The people who go out of their way to get help for animals in need like Matthew and Fletch. Without those people, Fletch and Matthew would both still be wandering around with life-threatening injuries,” says Dr. Brown.

If you know anything about either of these cases, you’re asked to contact the Toledo Humane Society. You can call (419) 891-0705, or log on to toledohumane.Org, and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.