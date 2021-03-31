Toledo kicks off residential road repair program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the official start of Toledo’s residential road repair program on Wednesday.

The initiative began after Toledo voters approved a 0.25% tax increase in November to pay for the upgrades. It marks the first time the city has a stream of funding dedicated exclusively for street repairs, according to the mayor.

“We’ve resurfaced roads in the past before, of course, but we’ve been having to choose from among other capital needs to do so because we didn’t have a dedicated stream that could only be spent fixing roads,” said Kapszukiewicz. “Because of the wisdom of the voters of Toledo last fall and by voting yes on issue four, now we do... it’s going to be a game-changer for this city.”

The 2021 plan is to repave about 42 miles of roads and tackle 109 Toledo streets. Last year, the city was only able to afford approximately 3 miles worth of repairs, covering about seven streets.

The mayor made the announcement at the intersection of Beechway Blvd. and Stamford Drive, waving a green flag to symbolically mark the beginning of the project. Some who live in the neighborhood voiced their support for the initiative.

“It will definitely raise the value and not just financially but just of the overall feel of the street and the neighborhood,” said April Rumschlag, a resident on Beechway.

The city of Toledo is set to receive $188 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan. Some of that funding may be allocated to further fund the roads program in the future.

To see if road repairs are scheduled in your neighborhood, check Toledo’s road construction list.

