Activist Page denies allegations, gives tour of Hi Frequency Ohio house at center of fraud charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man indicted on charges of money laundering and wire fraud held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, hoping to show members of the media and public the property at the center of the alleged crimes.

Sir Maejor Page and members of his Hi Frequency Ohio group showed the house in the 2000 block of Glenwood Ave. Page would not answer detailed questions, according to a press release.

“It’s the government’s position that Sir Maejor purchased a house and luxury suits for himself which is simply untrue. You will get to look inside the house in question to determine for yourself,” the press release reads in part.

Page was arrested in September and indicted earlier this month on the charges. The charges stem from fundraising activity Page was allegedly involved in as part of a non-profit organization he set up and ran over the last four years.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Page denied the charges.

”I saw a lot of stuff in the media, and it is quite challenging to have to sit back and remain quiet when your life and your name is being destroyed in public media,” Page said. “So given that, I maintain my position that I did nothing illegal and if I did, I would tell you.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Page is accused of using more than $200,000 in donations made to a non-profit organization he set up in 2016 for the purchase of personal items. The organization, Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA), was established as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in March of 2016, and Page established himself as the president and CEO of the organization.

The FBI says they traced expenditures from a bank account associated with BLMGA and discovered that Page used the donations for his own personal use. The complaint outlines several purchases, including a security system that cost $1,310, tailored suits and accessories totaling $2,065, furniture purchases totaling more than $12,000, Walmart purchases totaling more than $4,000, and Home Depot charges of $2,125.67.

The largest purchase listed in the complaint was the home in the 2000 block of Glenwood, as well as an adjacent lot, totaling $112,000. That home was purchased in the name of Hi Frequency Ohio, an organization for which Page served as treasurer and general counsel, and which the complaint alleges Page used as cover for the purchase of that property.

If convicted, Page’s charges carry maximum sentences between 10-20 years in jail and fines between $250,000-500,000 each.

In addition to a $10,000 bond, Page agreed to a series of restrictions, including an order not to use Facebook, engage in fundraising activities, or to open any bank account or line of credit -- without written permission from the court -- for the duration of the proceedings.

