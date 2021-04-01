April 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and cold today with highs in the middle 30s. A snow flurry is possible especially east of Toledo. Friday will start off with lows in the low 20s. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with lots of sunshine. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s. Easter Sunday will reach the upper 60s. Monday through Wednesday will be in the 70s.

