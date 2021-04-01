BG compost pilot program diverts food waste from landfills

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Bowling Green has launched a new six-month composting pilot program. Instead of sending their food scraps to landfills, residents can divert their waste to gardens.

Bowling Green residents can now drop off their food waste in green bins set up on Tarragon Road off of East Poe. Just six days into this pilot program, it’s already way more successful than anyone expected.

“It’s going so well, we had to contact GoZero and do an emergency “We need more carts right now” kind-of run,” says BG sustainability coordinator Amanda Gamby.

GoZero is a company that provides composting services to communities like Bowling Green and Gamby is responsible for bringing GoZero’s program to BG, making the city a little greener.

“When you’re taking a look at efforts to be a zero-waste, or you’re trying to be a more zero waste community... the logical next step was food waste,” says Gamby.

The program launched on Friday and all six bins were nearly full come Monday, showing that residents are eager to participate. BG residents can drop off any kind of food waste, including meat and bones. Even pizza boxes are accepted! But the bins must stay plastic-free, so residents will need a container for transport, and the city has 100 buckets available.

“I want to be a role model for my children and grandchildren. And this is one thing I can do,” says BG resident Meg Karek, who emptied her bucket for the first time on Thursday.

There is a full list of everything that can and cannot go in the bins, as well as information about how to claim one of the buckets, on the program’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.