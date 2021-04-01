Advertisement

Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the men involved in a road rage incident that ended with multiple stabbings at the Napoleon Walmart has been charged by the Napoleon Police Department.

Kyle Kirby, 39, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of felonious assault for the incident on March 26.

Kirby and Nicholas S. Winterfeld, of Perrysburg, both sustained knife wounds. A third victim, a woman from Springfield, Ohio, was injured when her vehicle was struck by Kirby’s vehicle.

Kirby will appear in Napoleon Municipal Court at a later date. He is still under medical care.

The incident remains under investigation. More charges are currently under review.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Toledo apartment fire leaves 25-30 people displaced
Royce Chatman's grandmother speaks
Murdered teen’s grandmother speaks about troubled streets
Alyssa Morrow, 14, is a missing runaway teenager in Lucas County.
Lucas County authorities searching for missing teenager
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Body of woman struck by a train identified as BGSU student
The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ended the CDC moratorium on certain evictions, effective...
Eviction moratorium will end on Thursday

Latest News

An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
Patrick Cannon
Cannon sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexual contact with child
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo Safety Building reopens to the public after pandemic closures
UT football season tickets go on sale Monday