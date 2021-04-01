Bowling Green man charged in Walmart road rage incident

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the men involved in a road rage incident that ended with multiple stabbings at the Napoleon Walmart has been charged by the Napoleon Police Department.

Kyle Kirby, 39, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of felonious assault for the incident on March 26.

Kirby and Nicholas S. Winterfeld, of Perrysburg, both sustained knife wounds. A third victim, a woman from Springfield, Ohio, was injured when her vehicle was struck by Kirby’s vehicle.

Kirby will appear in Napoleon Municipal Court at a later date. He is still under medical care.

The incident remains under investigation. More charges are currently under review.

