Cleveland Indians banning headdresses, facepaint for fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - When fans welcome the Cleveland Indians back for their home opener on Monday, they need to be aware of some new dress code policies for the 2021 season.

Starting this year, fans will not be allowed to wear Native American headdresses or facepaint. The team said anyone who doesn’t cover or remove offensive images, words, or style of dress may be ejected from the game or refused admission.

Guests can wear caps and clothes featuring Chief Wahoo, the contentious mascot the team removed from its jerseys and caps two years ago.

.@Indians fans: what to expect when you return to Progressive Field this year ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/k6hrGIGzzn — Jensen Lewis (@JLEWFifty) March 31, 2021

The club is planning on changing its name, but that won’t happen for at least another year.

The Indians open the season today with a three-game series at Detroit.

