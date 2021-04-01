Advertisement

Cleveland Indians banning headdresses, facepaint for fans

Cleveland Indians fan Leah Krankowski, left, paints the face of Chris Diz during a watch party...
Cleveland Indians fan Leah Krankowski, left, paints the face of Chris Diz during a watch party for Game 7 of the baseball World Series between the Indians and the Chicago Cubs, outside Progressive Field in Cleveland, in this Nov. 2016 file photo. While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Cleveland Indians said they will not permit fans inside Progressive Field wearing headdresses or inappropriate face paint. The team announced the new guidelines on Wednesday in advance of Monday's home opener. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - When fans welcome the Cleveland Indians back for their home opener on Monday, they need to be aware of some new dress code policies for the 2021 season.

Starting this year, fans will not be allowed to wear Native American headdresses or facepaint. The team said anyone who doesn’t cover or remove offensive images, words, or style of dress may be ejected from the game or refused admission.

Guests can wear caps and clothes featuring Chief Wahoo, the contentious mascot the team removed from its jerseys and caps two years ago.

The club is planning on changing its name, but that won’t happen for at least another year.

The Indians open the season today with a three-game series at Detroit.

