Ground broken on all-inclusive playground in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Ground was broken Wednesday on a special project in Perrysburg. “Wood County Plays” is planning an all-inclusive playground at Rotary Park on Fort Meigs Road.

All-inclusive playgrounds are designed for children of all ability levels, allowing them to have fun and play with friends safely.

“The ability just to show up on a Saturday morning and participate in an inclusive playground is going to create so many opportunities throughout a lifetime,” said Brent Baer, superintendent of the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “It’s a perfect way to launch a child into a successful life.”

The goal is to open the playground sometime this summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.