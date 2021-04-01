Advertisement

Ground broken on all-inclusive playground in Perrysburg

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Ground was broken Wednesday on a special project in Perrysburg. “Wood County Plays” is planning an all-inclusive playground at Rotary Park on Fort Meigs Road.

All-inclusive playgrounds are designed for children of all ability levels, allowing them to have fun and play with friends safely.

“The ability just to show up on a Saturday morning and participate in an inclusive playground is going to create so many opportunities throughout a lifetime,” said Brent Baer, superintendent of the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “It’s a perfect way to launch a child into a successful life.”

The goal is to open the playground sometime this summer.

