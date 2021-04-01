Health officials concerned by northern Ohio coronavirus trends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - After weeks of plateaued coronavirus cases in Ohio, both cases and hospitalizations are on the rise -- especially in northern Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health recorded 2,475 new cases and 93 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, a significant increase from previous weeks.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH Chief Medical Officer, noted that Ohio’s “zone one” region, which covers the northern portion of the state, is seeing a more drastic upward trend than anywhere else in Ohio. Not only are there more overall cases in the northern part of the state, but there are also more detected COVID-19 variants in the region.

The variants of concern include two California variants and the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the U.K. The disproportional impact of variants in the northern region may be attributed to its proximity to Michigan, according to Vanderhoff. He said Michigan has seen an uptick in cases 3.5 times greater than Ohio’s recent trends, largely driven by that U.K. variant.

The race to vaccinate is driven in part by the concern of these more contagious variants with more than 600 recorded cases in Ohio. Health officials are optimistic that continued virus mitigation efforts in tandem with an increase in the number of vaccinated people can assure victory over the mutated coronavirus strains.

Lucas County’s coronavirus case rate is well above that of the statewide metric. Lucas County is at 251 cases per 100,000 people while the statewide case rate is 167.1 per 100,000. Both statistics are well above the threshold set by the state to lift all coronavirus health orders. The governor maintains that the orders will be lifted once Ohio reaches only 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks.

Lucas County is also still listed as a level 3 public emergency, according to the state’s public health advisory system, seeing a high incidence of coronavirus cases.

During the state’s coronavirus briefing, Gov. DeWine said there will be changes to vaccine allocation in the coming weeks as more supply is expected. ODH will make decisions on a week-by-week basis about where doses will be sent. The considerations will still primarily rely on population but will now calculate demand and case spikes to determine which counties need more doses.

As supply increases, the state unveiled new initiatives to vaccinate as many Ohioans as possible as quickly as possible. The state will embark on an effort to vaccinate every college student who wants a shot starting next week, as young adults are shown to be significant spreaders of the virus, largely due to more socialization and traveling than other groups.

The state will also be working with companies for closed-pod vaccinations for employees starting the week of April 12.

ODH is directing providers to allow up to 25% of its vaccine supply to be allocated for these employer-based vaccine clinics each week. Any provider that wants to allocate more than 25% of its supply for closed-pod vaccinations will need to request permission from the state.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.