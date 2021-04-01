Advertisement

K-9 helps border agents discover fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos

The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.
The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.(Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (CNN) - Border officials busted a man trying to smuggle opioids hidden inside breakfast burritos.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 alerted them to the drugs at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona on Monday. The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.

Officials arrested the man and seized the drugs.

The drugs weighed in at more than 5 pounds and had a street value of nearly $60,000.

Fentanyl is of specific concern to law enforcement because it is a large component of the opioid crisis.

This marks the second time in as many months officials have intercepted drug-laced breakfast food. In February, federal agents in Cincinnati found nearly $3 million worth of corn flakes coated with cocaine heading for Hong Kong from South America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Toledo apartment fire leaves 25-30 people displaced
Royce Chatman's grandmother speaks
Murdered teen’s grandmother speaks about troubled streets
Alyssa Morrow, 14, is a missing runaway teenager in Lucas County.
Lucas County authorities searching for missing teenager
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Body of woman struck by a train identified as BGSU student
The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ended the CDC moratorium on certain evictions, effective...
Eviction moratorium will end on Thursday

Latest News

An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden holds first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push