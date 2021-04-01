Advertisement

Ohio to push vaccinations at universities starting next week

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health is partnering with universities across the state to vaccinate as many college students as possible before the end of the spring semester.

The initiative officially begins next week. The governor said evidence shows young adults are significant carriers of the virus because of their behavior patterns. College-aged people have more close contact with others and are socializing more. He called it a strategic move to target this group for vaccination as college students are traveling around the state back and forth from their colleges to their hometowns.

ODH seeks to vaccinate as many college students as possible before most students leave for summer break next month.

The college setting is an efficient method of getting a large number of people vaccinated in a short period of time, according to Gov. DeWine. Health officials also hope that people will be encouraged to get the vaccine, even if previously hesitant to do so, if they see their peers getting the shot.

Shortly after the governor’s announcement, Bowling Green State University announced a series of student-only vaccine clinics at the Perry Field House starting Thursday, April 8. The university will be communicating additional information directly with students about the clinic and how to sign up.

