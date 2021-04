TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.

Three of the four lanes on I-75 northbound were closed off as crews worked to clean up after the crash.

The incident was near the U.S. 24 overpass.

There were no reports of the condition of the driver as of 2:30 p.m.

