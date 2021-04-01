Perrysburg DORA hitting some legal hiccups

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - An ordinance for a designated outdoor refreshment area in downtown Perrysburg was passed months ago, but residents are still waiting for the day they can have an adult beverage while strolling down Louisiana Ave.

Since the DORA ordinance passed in September, there have been some legal hiccups. The biggest stumbling block is having the businesses band together to get insurance. It’s something the brewery Inside the Five can’t do because of how the Ohio code treats breweries vs. restaurants.

“It’s been nothing but a benefit for the entire downtown district in Sylvania,” owner Chris Morris said. He also noted they didn’t need to do this for the Sylvania DORA. “We’re extremely excited to get it here, it’s good for businesses, not just the restaurants but all the businesses downtown.”

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin said the council approved the DORA based upon the condition that applicants would meet certain requirements. Mackin said that businesses haven’t formally asked council to modify the requirements, and if they want the rules changed, they need council approval.

More talks are slated for next Tuesday.

