Advertisement

Perrysburg DORA hitting some legal hiccups

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - An ordinance for a designated outdoor refreshment area in downtown Perrysburg was passed months ago, but residents are still waiting for the day they can have an adult beverage while strolling down Louisiana Ave.

Since the DORA ordinance passed in September, there have been some legal hiccups. The biggest stumbling block is having the businesses band together to get insurance. It’s something the brewery Inside the Five can’t do because of how the Ohio code treats breweries vs. restaurants.

“It’s been nothing but a benefit for the entire downtown district in Sylvania,” owner Chris Morris said. He also noted they didn’t need to do this for the Sylvania DORA. “We’re extremely excited to get it here, it’s good for businesses, not just the restaurants but all the businesses downtown.”

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin said the council approved the DORA based upon the condition that applicants would meet certain requirements. Mackin said that businesses haven’t formally asked council to modify the requirements, and if they want the rules changed, they need council approval.

More talks are slated for next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo apartment complex.
Toledo apartment fire leaves 25-30 people displaced
Royce Chatman's grandmother speaks
Murdered teen’s grandmother speaks about troubled streets
Alyssa Morrow, 14, is a missing runaway teenager in Lucas County.
Lucas County authorities searching for missing teenager
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Body of woman struck by a train identified as BGSU student
The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ended the CDC moratorium on certain evictions, effective...
Eviction moratorium will end on Thursday

Latest News

An overturned semi restricted most of I-75 northbound traffic Thursday.
Overturned semi restricts traffic on I-75 northbound near U.S. 24
Patrick Cannon
Cannon sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexual contact with child
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo Safety Building reopens to the public after pandemic closures
UT football season tickets go on sale Monday
ProMedica brings awareness to distracted driving