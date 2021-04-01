Police suspect arsonist involved in mobile home fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A home and a vehicle at Bel Aire Mobile Homes Park have been deemed a total loss after a suspected arsonist set a trailer on fire Wednesday, according to police reports.

Authorities were called out to the mobile home park on the 3000 block of Nebraska Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. Toledo police suspect a trailer was intentionally set on fire and the flames spread to a nearby car. No one was hurt and no suspects have been identified.

Police closed the part of Nebraska Ave. between Brookely Blvd. and Ranch Dr. in both directions for two hours. The arson investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the fire can contact Crime Stoppers at 319-255-1111.

