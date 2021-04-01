ProMedica brings awareness to distracted driving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are looking to decrease the number of crashes in Lucas County by recognizing National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

ProMedica’s children’s hospital is bringing awareness to distracted driving among teenagers as they are 23 times more likely to get into a crash if they’re texting while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Ensuring the safety of the communities we serve has always been of the utmost importance to ProMedica,” said Taylor Meehan, ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Specialist. “We are looking forward to educating new drivers and their parents on safe driving habits.”

In an effort to bring attention to the problem, ProMedica will offer giveaways on the “Rolllin’ Smart” social media pages on Sundays throughout April. Those who comment on the social media posts will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. It will also offer interactive booths at Franklin Park Mall on April 10 and The Shops at Fallen Timbers on April 24. Those who stop by can win prizes by answering questions related to distracted driving and receive informational materials.

Teenagers can also receive a free donut from Dunkin’ locations in northwest Ohio on April 12 to mark Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

